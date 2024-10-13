Cross-dressing man arrested for entering women's changing room at bathhouse

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 22-year-old man who went into the women's changing room at a public bathhouse.

According to police, the man, who is a vocational school teacher, entered the changing room at the bathhouse in Nakagawa Ward for about 30 minutes from around 10 a.m. on Saturday, TBS reported. He was wearing a skirt, a wig and a face mask.

A woman in the room who thought he was suspicious notified a male staff member at the facility. The man was detained when he came out of the changing room, and held until police arrived.

Police quoted the man as saying,"I didn't go in to see naked women."

Police said they are analyzing his smartphone to see if he filmed anyone at the facility or any other bathhouses.

