Couple in their 50s drown while doing SUP on Shizuoka lake

SHIZUOKA

A husband and wife in their 50s drowned while doing SUP (stand up paddleboarding) on a lake in Shizuoka Prefecture on Sunday.

According to police and other sources, at around 11:20 a.m., a person who was SUPing with the couple at Lake Sesso called 110 and said two people had gone under the water, NHK reported.

Divers retrieved the bodies of Fumikado Komatsu, 57, and his wife Haruko, 58. They were taken to a hospital, but were confirmed dead.

According to witnesses, Fumikado lost his balance and fell, and Haruko, who tried to help him, also fell into the water. The two were wearing life jackets.

