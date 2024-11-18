 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Australian police arrest former radio show host Alan Jones for alleged indecent assaults

SYDNEY

Australian former radio show host Alan Jones has been arrested by police over allegations he indecently assaulted, groped or inappropriately touched multiple young men, Australian media reported on Monday.

Jones, 83, has been hosting radio shows since 1985 and handled the popular Sydney breakfast show on radio station 2GB for about 18 years until 2020. He is widely known for advocating conservative ideas, grilling prime ministers on the air with sharp questions and has been sued several times for defamation.

Jones, a former coach of Australia's national rugby union team and a speech writer in the office of former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser, could not be immediately reached for comment. Jones has previously denied similar allegations against him.

In a statement, the New South Wales state police said child abuse squad detectives arrested an 83-year-old man in Sydney following an investigation into alleged indecent assault and sexual touching offenses between 2001 and 2019. Police did not name the alleged perpetrator.

Jones, who has been doing programs at a digital start-up since leaving 2GB, has been off the air since last year after the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported police were investigating allegations he indecently assaulted young men.

