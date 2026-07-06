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This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)
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British military says cargo ship reports attack in the Red Sea off Yemen

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By SAMY MAGDY
CAIRO

A cargo ship came under attack Sunday off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, the British military said, the latest maritime attack off the conflict-torn Arab country.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center reported the attack off Hodeida city, which is under control of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

The UKMTO said the ship reported being “under attack by unknown armed assailants” 30 nautical miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Hodeida.

A skiff approached the bulk carrier and opened fire, forcing security guards to return fire, before sailing back to a larger ship about 2 nautical miles (3.7 kilometers) away with its automatic identification system switched off, the UKMTO said.

The cargo ship and crew were reported safe, the British military said, adding that authorities were investigating.

No group immediately claimed the attack.

The Houthis have threatened to begin attacking ships again. A Houthi spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The rebels previously fired drones and missiles at ships that pass territory they control near the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea. Their attacks during the Gaza war forced shipping companies to reroute vessels around the southern tip of Africa instead of through the Suez Canal at the northern end of the Red Sea.

Somali pirates also have been active further away in the Gulf of Aden recently.

Suspected pirates attacked a vessel 76 nautical miles (140 kilometers) south of the port town of Balhaf in southeastern Yemen on July 1. Four armed men on a small craft caused minor damage to the ship's bridge, according to the UKMTO.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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