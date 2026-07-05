Trump appears on National Mall for July 4 speech after storm-related delay

After a storm-related delay, U.S. President Donald Trump took the stage on the National Mall on Saturday to deliver a campaign-style speech to mark the country's 250th anniversary.
Trump said he would have been willing to wait longer if necessary. "There's no way we can be deterred," he said, shortly after taking the stage at 11:15 p.m.
Authorities allowed the crowd to return to an open field near the Washington Monument where Trump was due to speak, after ordering a weather-related evacuation that forced spectators to shelter in nearby museums and government buildings for a few hours.
Visitors had waited hours to get into the event, contending with stepped-up security and temperatures that reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius). The record-breaking heat wave forced the cancellation of several parades and other events in the area.
"It's just part of the deal I signed up for," said Glen Solander, 60, a software engineer visiting from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as he waited at a security checkpoint on Saturday afternoon.
WHITE NATIONALIST GROUP ARRIVES
Other visitors included the white nationalist organization Patriot Front. The group posted on social media that it had arrived in the capital, and hundreds of people wearing the group's outfits traveled to the city on Metro trains serving the District of Columbia region. Local police said they had not received any reports of violence.
Past presidents have generally avoided in-person appearances at July 4 celebrations, but Trump has blurred the line between official commemoration and campaign-style politics.
The Trump administration's Freedom 250 group has largely sidelined a nonpartisan body set up in 2016 to handle the 250th anniversary and has fenced off much of the 1.5-mile (2.4-km) National Mall for a "Great American State Fair" featuring attractions such as a Ferris wheel alongside displays by conservative groups and defense contractors.
Freedom 250 says the fair aims to showcase the people and innovations that make the U.S. "the greatest nation on Earth."
Several Democratic-led states declined to send delegations, and many performers scheduled to appear dropped out, citing concerns about partisanship. Trump opened the event with a rally on June 24.
Crowds were sparse at first but have swelled in recent days, forcing visitors to wait in entrance lines that stretched several blocks. Gift shops and restaurants at the Smithsonian Institution museums near the event reported near-record sales on Friday, said Frank DiGiovine, a Smithsonian executive.
Other activities with Freedom 250 branding include a faith rally featuring mostly conservative Christian speakers, and multiple sports events, including a card of mixed martial arts bouts on the White House grounds for Trump's 80th birthday on June 14. An IndyCar race in Washington is scheduled for August.
The Freedom 250 organization also sponsored "Freedom Trucks" that critics say paint an overly religious version of American history and gloss over issues such as slavery and racial injustice.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that a majority of Americans, including three-quarters of Democrats and half of Republicans, think the events celebrating the country's 250th anniversary have grown too political.
Trump has sought to remake wide swaths of the capital city ahead of the 250th celebration, with mixed results. Many fountains and statues have been renovated, but problems have beset a much-touted $15 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool. Security cameras and soldiers now stand watch over its peeling paint and algae-fouled waters.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
34 Comments
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HopeSpringsEternal
Let's hope Pres. Trump tones it down for official 250th speech, as past few days, he's been focused on the existential threat of rising Socialism/Communism in the Democrat Party, given many recent wins in Democrat strongholds like NYC, Mayor Mamdani their new Leader
July 4th a time for ALL Americans to unite, as the values of the Constitution continue to this day, especially the pursuit of Life, Liberty, and Happiness are Shared by ALL
Bob Fosse
“The record-breaking heat wave forced the cancellation of several parades and other events in the area.”
Very disappointing for the hundreds who planned to attend.
sakurasuki
I will be a great speech that none ever heard before.
plasticmonkey
That woman in the photo looks justifiably uncomfortable, to say the least.
Patriot Front is a white nationalist organization founded in 2017 by Thomas Rousseau following the deadly "Unite the Right" rally on August 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia. The group promotes an ultra-nationalist ideology centered on the idea of creating a white ethnostate in the United States, rejecting multiculturalism and diversity.
https://extremism.gwu.edu/patriot-front
Patriot Front are emboldened by the current president and his cabinet and advisors, who champion their sick ideology.
Not "the better angels of our nature".
plasticmonkey
Patriot Front = the modern day KKK
HopeSpringsEternal
There are plenty of bad actors on both sides of the political aisle, but the vast majority of Americans are honest, hardworking and love their country, so best to focus on the Majority that Want to Make America Great!
Hopefully, Trump keeps his speech from becoming too partisan, every understands his beef, he's been through a lot, but for this special 250th occasion, Unity Needed!
bass4funk
I think he will tone it down. I am sure he will zero in on the growing threat of the DSA and radical socialists and communists trying to destabilize and ultimately destroy the country, but this definitely should be a day of great pride and celebration, nothing like family, god and country. Feeling blessed.
HopeSpringsEternal
What great Energy and Enthusiasm by Pres. Trump, that's Leadership, he never quits, a great role model for all!
plasticmonkey
He won't. He will boast about how great he is, denigrate his opponents, and lie through his teeth. As usual.
buchailldana
patriotic front look a lot like ICE
covering up their faces because of their shame
bass4funk
Well, that's fine as well, given what's at stake with the rise of the DSA.
stormcrow
Nothing can shut this loudmouth up except for mention of the Trump-Epstein Files.
HopeSpringsEternal
Americans are correct above to be concerned about hyper partisanship, and why Trump's has had to rely on reconciliation bills with Congress. Hopefully tonight's speech can act to unify and bring the country together.
Together, the US can accomplish so much more, and success is what ultimately brings unity, meaning more people believe in the American Dream and the Pursuit of Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness!
jeffy
plasticmonkey Today 11:09 am JST
Well if that is what they promote, they must be the very summit of evil. They evidently did not get the memo that it is extremist for Caucasian people to promote the idea of an ethnostate for themselves because only non-Caucasians (including the Jewish people) have the right to have an ethnostate. These people evidently did not hear the good news which Barbara Lerner Spectre, founding director of Paideia, told the world on IBA News:
— IBA News - The Jewish Community of Sweden (https://youtu.be/G7Z_CE7qTMU)
If the Caucacian people of the nations of Europe themselves are not going to be monolithic societies that they once were and must be multicultural, what makes Patriot Front think that they can get away with promoting the racist and extremist idea of Caucasian people of having their own nation within America? They need to understand that an ethnic identity is only for non-Caucasian peoples. They need to quit being racists and extremists by thinking Caucasian people have the right to have an ethnic identity.
wallace
The Gods are angry.
TaiwanIsNotChina
He's gotta have his soapbox to threaten the nation some more.
TaiwanIsNotChina
So he will tone it down but declare war again on his enemies. Interesting take.
TaiwanIsNotChina
If the DSA is a threat to America, MAGAs have only their own retribution campaign to blame.
iron man
Patriot Front = the modern day KKK
You took the words right out of my mouth
XCAndtheband
As expected, this is the MAGA cult in a nutshell: bringing back the KKK.
To have this be front and center on America’s Independence Day is an absolute disgrace to the nation and shows how much we have to send this cretins back to the shadows.
I guess the silver lining is they’re wearing masks to hide their face so there’s still some level of shame we can get them back into.
On the other hand, I’d like to see an “Aldo Raine” type approach to these guys. Let them permanently wear their white nationalist symbols on their foreheads. That way they can be ostracized for the rest of their life.
Tamarama
Is the US on the verge of a civil war?
By the looks of those photos, and the tone of some of the American posters here, it sure looks like it.
Ready to take up arms against your fellow Americans, fellas?
iron man
The Gods are angry.
The planet and humans all atmospheric resources are angry. But they do not feed the u.s. avarice. unfortunately the whole human race is now suffering. Are Caucasians in the majority ??? done and said
plasticmonkey
So scary. Just like the so-called invasion of violent criminal lunatic immigrants, the proliferation of transgender sports players, and the war on Christmas, Christians and white European culture.
This is MO #1 for how dictators achieve power: brainwash people to fear some bogeyman or other.
Has NYC become Somalia yet?
wallace
The black guy in the photo looks totally afraid
wallace
Why do they need to competently hide their faces?
Jimizo
Hope he doesn’t start talking about stolen elections while celebrating a shining light of democracy and freedom to the world.
jeffy
One interesting point of note is that many on the Right actually view Patriot Front as a group run by the FBI as part of a COINTELPRO type operation. Now whether this is true or not, the suspicion appears to stem from the views and actions of the group which evidently do not align with the majority on the Right. Yet they are always touted out to cast aspersion on the Right. Funny that.
What group on the Left is touted out in a similar manner, yet viewed with equal suspicion among the Left I wonder. When BLM was burning everything down during the Summer of Love, I did hear people say that there were provocateurs infiltrated into the crowds, but the voices justifying the destruction as legitimate expression of grievances were much louder. Funny that.
Bordeaux
Neo-fascist group Patriot Front parades Confederate flag in Washington DC on Fourth of July
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jul/04/neo-fascist-patriot-front-washington-dc
The irony!
jeffy
wallace Today 12:41 pm JST
Because we live in a White supremacist patriarchy which debanks and unemploys its most ardent supporters for some strange reason. But if you ask those on the Right, many would say it is to hide the identity of federal agents.
Bob Fosse
If I were maga I’d be embarrassed to be associated with a bunch of loons covering their heads with white cloth.
Absolutely insane.
bass4funk
Great and awesome speech!! Again, feeling blessed!
plasticmonkey
The Democratic Party today is unrecognizable from what it was in the 19th century. So is the Republican Party.
Patriot Front are obviously aligned with Trump and his white supremacist cabinet and advisors.
Justin Case
I think "com-for-ta-ble" best describes the audience.
bass4funk
I agree