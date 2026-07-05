Trump offers to help Putin find deal with Ukraine; also speaks with Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone for nearly 90 minutes, offered to help find a solution to the Ukraine war, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in comments made public early on Sunday.
Ushakov said Trump made the offer during the call on Saturday, U.S. Independence Day, in the context of his participation next week at the NATO summit in Turkey.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he also spoke to Trump.
"The American president once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis," Ushakov said of Trump's call with the Russian president.
Ushakov, who described the conversation as "business-like and quite constructive," said Russia sought "a political-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, with due account of Russia's fundamental approach."
Ushakov accused Kyiv and its European allies of "counting on extending and even escalating the conflict, and on terrorism against civilians."
He was referring to Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian targets, mainly linked to the oil industry, which have triggered fuel shortages in several Russian regions.
Ushakov said Putin "depicted the real situation on the battlefield where the Russian armed forces are confidently advancing, liberating one locality after another."
Russian commanders told Putin on Friday that Moscow's troops had captured the strategically important city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.
On Saturday, Zelenskyy and Ukraine's General Staff dismissed that claim, saying Kyiv's forces still controlled the city.
Russia has said any solution must include Moscow assuming full control over Ukraine's Donbas region.
Ukraine rejects that assertion and Zelenskyy urged Putin last month to hold a one-on-one meeting with him, but the Kremlin leader refused.
Ushakov quoted Trump as saying that Washington's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, would keep trying to broker a settlement and were prepared to make another visit to Moscow.
U.S. diplomatic efforts have virtually stalled as Washington is focused on the war with Iran.
Ushakov said Putin expressed hope during the conversation that U.S. diplomatic efforts in the Iran conflict would "allow for mutually acceptable long-term solutions to be found on key issues of a settlement."
Ushakov said Putin also reminded Trump that he had an open invitation to visit Moscow.
Zelenskyy, writing on his Telegram account, described his conversation with the U.S. president as "very good," including a discussion on the war's 1,200-km (746-mile) front line.
"There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning," he said. Zelenskyy said he and Trump agreed to continue discussions at the NATO meeting.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
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HopeSpringsEternal
Great idea to get Ukraine madness stopped ASAP, Russia can never lose, as they're far larger and nuclear armed and historically, they've always prevailed in Ukraine if foreigners attempt to threat Moscow/Kremlin
Trump has his hands full with Iran now, but assuming the MOU is realized, Ukraine will soon follow.
Battlefield is also clearly in Russia's favor, below a good mapping service, Ukraine steadily losing territory, lacks manpower and logistics, drones only do so much.
https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/36a7f6a6f5a9448496de641cf64bd375
HopeSpringsEternal
All mapping services, like above from ISW and Critical Threats, agree with Putin, that Russia's steadily pushing west in eastern Ukraine, that strongholds being overrun
isabelle
The solution is to stop appeasing the aggressor Putin, and give the Ukrainian people what they need to expel his murderous war criminals from Ukrainian sovereign lands.
Putin started it; Putin is continuing it; and Putin can end it -- right now.
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
They can and they are.
So was the US in Vietnam and Afghanistan. How did that work out?
Therefore, so has Ukraine.
I doubt it.
You do realize the yellow in the map is what Russia claims, but not confirmed right?
The ISW (where this map comes from) has said that this year has been the slowest progress so far, much slower than 2025, which was already exceedingly slow.
Akula
Ukraine has caused havoc with Russia's logistics, and who would have thought there would ever be an oil shortage in Russia? Putin can't win and things are starting to unravel domestically. Will Putin offer anything substantive in negotiations to get the Ukrainians to agree to a ceasefire? I think unlikely.
Underworld
Ah, so Putin is again asking Trump to get Ukraine to surrender.
He is getting desperate.
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
This is what the ISW say:
Russia’s spring-summer 2026 offensive has failed to achieve operationally significant gains thus far, and Russian forces’ rate of advance in June 2026 is a fraction of the rate of advance that Russian forces achieved in June 2025.
Russian forces’ main territorial gains have been in Russia’s main effort area near Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces have achieved slow tactical gains at high costs in the city’s urban environs.
So, not quite the narrative you were suggesting.
HopeSpringsEternal
Anyone honest who looks at the war maps and trends, like above link from ISW and Critical Threats knows Ukraine has no manpower to retake any meaningful territory, Pres. Trump and Putin both know this reality.
The drones are not enough for Ukraine to prevail, and Russia is focused on strongholds, not territories, because this is where Ukraine drone operator imbed. Without strongholds, Ukraine's drone warfare collapses
Torquemada
It will be interesting to see what approach the Trump administration will take going forward, and if it will any way differ from last year's attempts.
Putin appears to be hoping that it will be more of the same. Zelensky will try to persuade Trump that he has cards.
Either way, I don't think Trump will do much of consequence with the Iran war being very far from settled.
stormcrow
Trump to Putin: Where should I kiss it to make you feel better?
HopeSpringsEternal
Here's real terrible 'life' for a Ukrainian drone operator in eastern Ukraine below per recent BBC article. Not a winning military strategy for Ukraine
Mr Kipling
He said/ she said? However, independent war mappers all agree that Kostiantynivka is now firmly in Russian control. Lyman has been entered and surrounded on 3 sides.