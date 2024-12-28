 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

California man fatally shot by his parole officer, authorities say

0 Comments
FRESNO, Calif.

California Justice Department officials are investigating the death of a man who was shot by his parole officer in the early afternoon of Christmas Eve, authorities said Friday.

Jeremy Sanchez, 26, was being visited by the agent at his home in Fresno when a “physical altercation” broke out between the two, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

The officer fired his weapon and hit Sanchez, the department said. The officer is said to have tried to perform lifesaving measures, but Sanchez died at the scene.

Fresno police officers responded after three gunshots were heard in the area, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The parole officer involved has about 13 years of experience, CDCR spokesperson Pedro Calderon Michel said. Michel declined to release more information, including the name of the officer.

Fresno County court records show Sanchez served time after being convicted of domestic violence and resisting an officer. He also had an open misdemeanor vandalism case.

The incident is being reviewed by the Justice Department in line with state law, which requires it to investigate all officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian.

The CDCR’s Deadly Force Review Board will also review it after the criminal and administrative investigations, the department said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog