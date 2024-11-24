 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Violence Against Women
Protestors march during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
world

Thousands protest against femicides and sexual and sexist violence in France

0 Comments
PARIS

Thousands of protesters demonstrated Saturday in Paris and other French cities against femicides and sexual and sexist violence.

In Paris, large crowds of women and men marched waving purple placards that denounced gender-based violence and defended women's reproductive rights.

Protesters expressed concerns of a possible rollback for women's rights in the wake of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's election victory. They also expressed solidarity for Gisèle Pélicot. The harrowing trial of her ex-husband and dozens of other men being prosecuted for rapes while she was drugged and unconscious has stoked anger about sexual violence in France.

“Unfortunately, anybody can be a perpetrator of violence. It can be our brothers. It can be our fathers. It can be our colleagues. It can be our bosses. I think that’s the big shock for people," said Maelle Noir, representing the feminist collective “Nous Toutes” — which translates as "All of us.”

“There is no typical profile of who the rapist could be and there is also no typical profile of who the victim could be,” she said.

Protest organizers demanded increased government spending to fight sexual and sexist violence and promote gender equality.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel