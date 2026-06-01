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US President Donald Trump unveiled the new Air Force One, gifted by Qatar, in June 2026 Image: AFP/File
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Trump to make first flight on Qatar-gifted jet this week

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WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump will make his first flight on a new Air Force One plane gifted by Qatar later this week, the White House said Monday.

Trump will take the jet on Wednesday to North Dakota for an event marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, a White House official told AFP.

As he unveiled the plane earlier this month, Trump praised the Gulf emirate for being "so nice and providing" the modified Boeing 747, which previously served Qatar's head of state.

Billionaire Trump has been obsessed since his first term with replacing the aging jets that serve as Air Force One, and he hand-picked the new plane's red, white and blue livery.

But critics have raised a host of ethical, constitutional and security concerns about the gifting of an aircraft worth hundreds of millions of dollars by a foreign power like Qatar.

The U.S. Constitution prohibits presidents and other officeholders from receiving "any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State" unless approved by Congress.

Trump's administration has said the plane is a direct gift to the U.S. Department of Defense -- while stoking further concern by saying the plane would eventually be donated to Trump's presidential library.

The Qatari-gifted plane is meant to be a stopgap until U.S. planemaker Boeing delivers two new 747-8 aircraft to serve as the presidential jet in a program plagued by delays and cost overruns.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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