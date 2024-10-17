 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese inflation has been above the central bank's two percent target since April 2022 Image: AFP
business

Japan's core inflation rate slows in September

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese inflation slowed in September with prices up 2.4 percent on-year, not including volatile fresh food, official data showed Friday.

The core Consumer Price Index eased from 2.8 percent in August as the pace of increase in electricity and gas prices relented, the internal affairs ministry said.

Despite the slowdown, the rate remained above the Bank of Japan's two percent target, set over a decade ago as part of efforts to boost the stagnant economy.

The target has been surpassed every month since April 2022, although the bank has questioned to what extent that is down to temporary factors such as the Ukraine war.

"The resumption of electricity subsidies resulted in a plunge in headline inflation in September," said Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics.

Thieliant predicted a further deceleration of core inflation in October, but noted that the subsidies "should be phased out completely by December, which should lift inflation".

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates in March for the first time since 2007 and again in July, in initial steps towards normalizing its ultra-loose monetary policies.

New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said this month that the environment was not right for another interest rate increase.

After Ishiba took office in early October, perceptions that he favored hiking borrowing costs and the possibility that he could raise taxes triggered a surge in the yen and stock market volatility.

One dollar bought 150 yen on Friday morning after the Japanese currency weakened from levels around 149.35 the day before.

Excluding both fresh food and energy, Japanese prices rose 2.1 percent in September.

"We expect inflation excluding fresh food and energy to remain around two percent until early next year, when it should gradually fall below two percent," Thieliant said. "Accordingly, we still expect the Bank of Japan to press ahead with another interest rate hike before year-end."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel