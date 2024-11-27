Matsuya Ginza enhances luxury shopping for tourists with launch of digital platform

Matsuya Co Ltd, through its consolidated subsidiary company, Matsuya Ginza.com, on Wednesday announced its new online shopping hub. This hub brings the elegance and innovation of Matsuya Ginza into the digital realm. Its unparalleled aesthetics and cutting-edge technological features further enhance the customer experience, ushering in a new era for luxury shopping in Japan.

Matsuya has been shaping Japan’s luxury retail landscape for more than 150 years, first serving as a kimono retailer before opening as a luxury department store, offering fashion, cosmetics, food and homewares. The new platform makes Matsuya Ginza the first Japanese department store to offer global customers a “click and collect” service, including tax refund.The product lineup includes MIU MIU, Prada, Roger Vivier, Aesop and Tom Ford Beauty and others.

Matsuya said the launch marks a deep digital transformation for the store, providing a seamless shopping experience that optimizes customer convenience and personalization. Customers can utilize the hub’s “click and collect” function to browse Matsuya Ginza’s extensive product lineup from the comfort of their homes and collect them at the store’s 4th-floor pick-up counter. Japan residents can opt to have their products delivered to their homes at an extra cost. International customers can make their shopping experience far more efficient, by receiving tax refunds on their purchases at the same pick-up counter.

This multi-purpose platform also allows customers to reserve products. Matsuya Ginza is revered for its comprehensive curation of “glocal” products, offering high-end international products and traditional, regional items that support Japan’s artisans, designers and architects. The new platform will ensure international shoppers and busy locals alike can avoid the disappointment of finding that these unique items are out of stock by reserving them in advance.

Takehiko Furuya, Representative Director of Matsuya Co Ltd and Chairman of Matsuya Ginza.com, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the new matsuyaginza.com hub: "We’re excited about this move to enhance Matsuya Ginza’s shopping experience through matsuyaginza.com and maintain our position as the premier luxury shopping experience in Ginza. This launch will be especially valuable to overseas visitors to Japan who can reserve items they want to buy before they even arrive in Japan. They’ll benefit from being assured the products they want will be waiting for them in store and that the pickup will be quick and easy, ensuring they don’t spend their precious time in Japan queuing.”

This customer-centric digital platform further elevates the services offered by Matsuya Ginza. New products, brand insights, concierge shopping appointments and in-store pickup are all designed to provide 360-degree support by seamlessly integrating communication, information sharing, and sales into a single, user-friendly platform.

To celebrate the launch of this new platform, Matsuya Ginza will host an interactive launch event daily until Dec 3, inviting customers to experience a fusion of in-store tradition and digital innovation. There will be activity areas inside and outside the store featuring original games for customers, which they can join by scanning QR codes placed at each activity area or by visiting matsuyaginza.com and registering as a new member. Activities and events include:

Interactive Window Experience

Visitors can personalize their shopping journey by creating custom characters for a virtual store adventure or projecting their wishes.

Beauty Cart Experience

Visitors will receive a package of cosmetics samples, an original crane candy, a cookie, and a 1,000-yen coupon.

