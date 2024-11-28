 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Gibson has been making high quality guitars for more than 100 years and has now told Trump Guitars to stop producing what it says is a copy of its Les Paul instrument Image: AFP/File
business

In U.S., a guitar trademark feud gets political

1 Comment
LOS ANGELES

A guitar company touting an endorsement by Donald Trump has become embroiled in a trademark dispute, accused of imitating an iconic instrument, U.S. media reported Tuesday.

Trump Guitars, whose website boasts a picture of the U.S. president-elect holding a six-string, has received a "cease and desist" letter from Gibson, whose guitars have been favorites of musicians including Bob Dylan and Chuck Berry.

The letter warns Trump Guitars owner 16 Creative that the design of their product "infringes upon Gibson's exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape," U.S. outlets said.

Trump Guitars, which says on its website it has "the ONLY guitar endorsed" by the incoming commander-in-chief has already sold out of its Trump-autographed American Eagle electric guitar, which had a price tag of $11,500.

The company is also offering a "Presidential Series" in red, gold or black, whose shape bears a striking resemblance to the Les Paul, but which has "DONALD J. TRUMP" inlaid on the fretboard.

However, the site notes: "The images shown are for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product."

The website also offers a disclaimer that it is not in any way affiliated to Gibson Brands Inc.

The guitars, the site notes, are "manufactured by multiple providers and include parts/features that are both domestic and international."

It was not immediately clear if they would be affected by a proposed 25 percent blanket tariff the incoming president says he intends to impose on products shipped from Mexico or Canada.

Trump is not shy about putting his name to an array of products unrelated to his core real estate empire.

The businessman-turned-politician has sold his supporters everything from $100,000 watches to limited edition coins, to gold sneakers, to digital trading cards and signed bibles.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 AFP

Knock offs made in China.

https://www.sportskeeda.com/pop-culture/news-people-will-buy-smash-netizens-react-trump-guitars-hit-made-china-allegations

MAGA

0 ( +0 / -0 )

