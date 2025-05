Police in Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old junior high school student on suspicion of assaulting a teacher in his 40s.

According to police, the boy punched the teacher in the face at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The teacher subdued the boy while a school official called 110.

The teacher was not seriously injured, police said.

Police did not release any information on why the boy punched the teacher.

