40-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of abusing young daughter

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of assaulting her daughter, who is under 10, by yanking her hair.

According to police, the incident occurred late at night on Tuesday at their home in Kita Ward. Hokkaido broadcasting Corp reported that a child welfare agency contacted police on Thursday and said that a young girl might have been abused.

Police said the girl’s mother has admitted assaulting at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, causing her injuries. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the girl's injuries.

Police said the woman has admitted to the allegation.

