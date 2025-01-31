 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese police arrest Canadian over smuggling of stimulants hidden in machinery

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese police said Friday they have arrested a Canadian national on suspicion of smuggling into Japan hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine hidden inside large industrial machinery that he had shipped in a container from the United States.

Tokyo metropolitan police said they arrested Vincent Yat Sum Yeung, a 38-year-old company executive and a resident of Yokohama, on Wednesday.

Police said they believe the suspect had unidentified accomplices and are still investigating, but declined to confirm further details.

Police found some 320 kilograms of methamphetamines, divided into 321 bags containing 1 kilogram each, inside a large milling machine shipped from Los Angeles in December 2023, according to Japan's NHK public television.

The haul reportedly had a street value of 21.2 billion yen. The machine and the stimulants had been temporarily stored at a warehouse in the city of Kuki, just north of Tokyo, NHK said.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

100s of kilos of the stuff!!! I bet he wished he were in a Canadian cell right now than in a Japanese one. LOL.

I wonder what his company is.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yesterday someone from Ukraine try it by putting inside machine, and now someone from Canada?

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/ukraine-man-pleads-not-guilty-to-charges-of-smuggling-113-kg-of-drugs

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Do You Have to Pay the NHK Fee?

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Snow Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

food

6 Healthy Japanese Snacks For You and Your Kids

Savvy Tokyo

10 Things in Japan Only Locals Know About

GaijinPot Blog

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel