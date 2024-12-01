77-year-old woman arrested for threatening husband with knife

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 77-year-old woman after she pointed a knife at her husband in his 70s and threatened to kill him.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. According to police, the husband called 110 and said "my wife came at me with a knife.”

Police said the man’s wife has denied the allegation and quoted her as saying, “That’s not what happened.”

Police said that in the past the woman had consulted them about domestic abuse by her husband.

