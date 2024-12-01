 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

77-year-old woman arrested for threatening husband with knife

0 Comments
KUSHIRO, Hokkaido

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 77-year-old woman after she pointed a knife at her husband in his 70s and threatened to kill him.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. According to police, the husband called 110 and said "my wife came at me with a knife.”

Police said the man’s wife has denied the allegation and quoted her as saying, “That’s not what happened.”

Police said that in the past the woman had consulted them about domestic abuse by her husband.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel

culture

Towada

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Aisekiya: Japanese Tinder in Real Life

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Places To Practice Music In Tokyo (Without Getting In Trouble)

Savvy Tokyo