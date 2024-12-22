Suspect arrested for attempted murder of hotel operator in Ehime Prefecture

Police in Osaka on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill a 70-year-old woman who runs a hotel in Saijo City, Ehime Prefecture.

According to police, Chizuru Shuto was found at around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Business Station Akayane hotel. She had been hit hard multiple times on the head and around her left eye by an ashtray that was left at the scene. She remained in a serious condition with a fractured skull on Monday, NHK reported.

A part-time cleaning staff member told NHK there were few overnight guests at the hotel, only long-term visitors, and the front entrance was not locked, even at night.

She said that Shuto never worked at the hotel at night and did not know why she was there at that time. She said she last saw Shuto leaving the hotel on Saturday afternoon.

Local media reported Sunday that there were rumors about Shuto lending large amounts of money to many people.

Police said the suspect, Hiromichi Iwaki, whose address and occupation are unknown, was detained just after 10 a.m. in Osaka.

Police said Iwaki and Shuto were acquaintances and that he has admitted beating her but denied having any intention to kill her.

