 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect arrested for attempted murder of hotel operator in Ehime Prefecture

0 Comments
EHIME

Police in Osaka on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill a 70-year-old woman who runs a hotel in Saijo City, Ehime Prefecture.

According to police, Chizuru Shuto was found at around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Business Station Akayane hotel. She had been hit hard multiple times on the head and around her left eye by an ashtray that was left at the scene. She remained in a serious condition with a fractured skull on Monday, NHK reported.

A part-time cleaning staff member told NHK there were few overnight guests at the hotel, only long-term visitors, and the front entrance was not locked, even at night.

She said that Shuto never worked at the hotel at night and did not know why she was there at that time. She said she last saw Shuto leaving the hotel on Saturday afternoon.

Local media reported Sunday that there were rumors about Shuto lending large amounts of money to many people.

Police said the suspect, Hiromichi Iwaki, whose address and occupation are unknown, was detained just after 10 a.m. in Osaka.

Police said Iwaki and Shuto were acquaintances and that he has admitted beating her but denied having any intention to kill her.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo