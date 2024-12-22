Woman arrested over fatal stabbing of boyfriend in Miyakojima City, Okinawa

Police in Miyakojima City, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 41-year-old boyfriend at their apartment.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 a.m. on Saturday. NHK reported that Yukiko Sato, a bar employee, called police at around 8 a.m. and said she had stabbed her boyfriend.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man, Sota Baba, lying face-up on the floor of his room with blood coming from his chest. Paramedics confirmed his death on the spot.

Police said Sato has admitted stabbing Baba after they got into a argument but denied intent to kill him.

