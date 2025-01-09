 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan weather group hit by cyberattack; information site down

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Weather Association said Thursday that it has been hit by a cyberattack, rendering an information website it operates currently inaccessible.

The group said its website tenki.jp has been under a distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS attack, in which networks are overwhelmed by data from multiple sources over a short period, since around 7 a.m. Thursday.

It has not released an estimate for when the service is expected to be restored.

The group said it was also hit by a similar cyberattack on Sunday.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Legal? Quitting Your Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

OK, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Are Self Defense Laws in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Make-Your-Own Experiences in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo