Japan weather group hit by cyberattack; information site down

The Japan Weather Association said Thursday that it has been hit by a cyberattack, rendering an information website it operates currently inaccessible.

The group said its website tenki.jp has been under a distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS attack, in which networks are overwhelmed by data from multiple sources over a short period, since around 7 a.m. Thursday.

It has not released an estimate for when the service is expected to be restored.

The group said it was also hit by a similar cyberattack on Sunday.

