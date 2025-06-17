 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested after skull of missing woman found in his home

SAITAMA

Police In Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture, on Monday rearrested a 31-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a woman in January 2018, after a skull was found at his residence.

Police said a DNA test confirmed that the skull was that of Kaho Miyamoto, 21, who lived in Ibaraki Prefecture, and who was last seen at JR Omiya Station in Saitama Prefecture, on Jan 4, 2018, NHK reported.

On May 15, Saitama Prefectural Police arrested Jun Saito on suspicion of stealing a woman's smartphone as she passed by on a sidewalk. A search of his home turned up two skulls and other bones stored on a shelf with a sliding glass door.

Police said Saito has admitted strangling Miyamoto at his home and quoted him as saying, "I've had a murderous desire since I was a child. I wanted to kill someone. I’m sure I did it with her consent. There was no other reason.”

Police believe that after killing Miyamoto, Saito dismembered the body and kept several bones. Police found knives, saws and numerous other tools believed to have been used in the dissection.

Saito and Miyamoto met through social media. Saito told Miyamoto to leave a note for her family in which she said she had found a live-in part-time job.

Police said the two met at Omiya Station on Jan 4, 2018. Saito took Miyamoto back to his home. He removed Miyamoto's SIM card from her smartphone to prevent her location being identified, and asked her to write a suicide note.

Miyamoto's family filed a missing person’s report with the Ibaraki Prefectural Police the next day.

On Monday, Miyamoto's family released a statement saying, "We can't believe it, and we don't want to believe it. She was a kind, earnest girl who was considerate of the feelings of those around her. For now, our family would like to quietly mourn our daughter."

Regarding the second skull found at Saito’s house, police said he told them he purchased it online.

