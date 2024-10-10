Man arrested over murder of 17-year-old girl in Osaka hotel

Police in Osaka have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 17-year-old girl at a hotel last month.

According to police, Shunsuke Fukui, of no fixed address, has admitted strangling the girl between 5:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. on Sept 28, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Fukui was arrested after being located at a manga cafe in Yokohama on Wednesday.

Police said the two met through a social networking site (SNS) and are believed to have met in person for the first time on the day of the incident.

Police said the girl, who lived in Ikuno Ward, was identified through her smartphone. She checked into the hotel in Dotonbori with Fukui early in the evening but security camera footage did not show Fukui leaving the hotel.

He told police he left the hotel through the window of the room on the second floor.

When the hotel employee entered the room, he found the girl collapsed on the bed, with no visible injuries and her clothes in disarray. Her smartphone and other items were left in the room, but her wallet was gone.

