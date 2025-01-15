Man dies after being found beaten in Kobe house

A man who was found unconscious in a house in Kobe on Tuesday died later in hospital, police said.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 5:30 p.m. and said “A male acquaintance phoned me and said he had hit his friend at his (the acquaintance's) house in Nagata Ward and that he was unconscious,” Kobe Shimbun reported.

Police went to the house and found the victim, believed to be in his 50s, lying face up in the living room. He was bleeding from a head wound.

The house is in a residential area about 500 meters south of Shin-Nagata Station on the JR Kobe Line.

Police are looking for the owner of the house on suspicion of murder.

© Japan Today