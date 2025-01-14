 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
MUFG Bank's Tokyo headquarters Image: iStock/winhorse
crime

Former MUFG Bank staff member arrested over safe deposit box thefts

1 Comment
TOKYO

A former employee of MUFG Bank was arrested Tuesday over the alleged theft of valuables from customers' safe deposit boxes, police said.

Yukari Imamura, 46, is suspected of stealing around 20 kilograms of gold bars worth around 260 million yen deposited by two male customers at the bank's Nerima branch in Tokyo around September last year, they said.

According to the main banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, the woman is also suspected of stealing assets worth over 1 billion yen from the safe deposit boxes some 60 customers at multiple branches over a roughly four-and-a-half-year period through October 2024.

Imamura, who has admitted to stealing the gold bars, is believed to have incurred significant losses from foreign exchange margin trading and horse racing, according to police.

The former employee, who managed safe deposit boxes at some MUFG Bank branches, is believed to have inappropriately used a spare key stored at the Nerima branch, investigative sources said. The gold was sold to various pawnshops and buyers.

The bank said the incident came to light on Oct 31 after it received an inquiry from a client.

The bank fired the woman, who admitted to having stolen client assets, on Nov. 14 and filed criminal charges against her the following month.

On Tuesday, the bank vowed to "fully cooperate with the investigation" and to take measures to prevent similar incidents. It said it takes the case seriously, describing it as a one that "shakes (public) trust" in the banking sector.

An investigation found no evidence of similar incidents at other branches, the bank said.

Imamura, who had worked at the bank for over 25 years without any issues before her dismissal, previously held managerial-level positions at branches.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

How much was it that I had in my safe deposit box? Let me think awhile……

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo