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Man who stabbed 3 people at Fukuoka library deemed mentally fit to stand trial

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FUKUOKA

The Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 61-year-old man for attempted murder after he stabbed three people at a public library in February.

Tatsuo Yoshii was indicted Friday after completing a psychiatric evaluation for three months to determine if he was mentally fit to stand trial, NTV reported.

Yoshii was arrested after he stabbed three people — two library users and a security guard — with a kitchen knife at the Fukuoka City Central Library on Feb 19. The victims were a 50-year-old woman and two men in their 70s and 80s.

After he was arrested, Yoshii reportedly told police, "I quit my job, had no money, and was struggling financially, so I wanted to kill someone, anyone."

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