3 family members found dead in suspected murder-suicide

Three members of a family died after being found collapsed and bleeding at their home in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

According to a TV Asahi report, a relative who visited the house called 110 at around 6:30 p.m. Friday and said, "Three of my family inside the house are bleeding from their necks. They are unconscious and not breathing."

Police said the three individuals were Shinichi Mizuguchi, 78, Shinichi’s wife who was in her 70s, and their son Shintaro Mizuguchi, 52.

All three had stab wounds to their necks and were found in separate rooms in the house. A bloodstained kitchen knife was found near Shintaro’s body, police said, adding that Shintaro did not live with his parents.

The three were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said there were no signs of a struggle or that anyone had broken into the house.

© Japan Today