 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Donald Trump accused the Democratic left of being "hardcore, godless communists" in a divisive, politicized speech at a right-wing Christian conference in Washington on Friday Image: AFP/File
world

Trump blasts 'godless' Democrats in incendiary speech to evangelicals

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump accused the Democratic left of being "hardcore, godless communists" in a divisive, politicized speech Friday about his perceived foes as he addressed evangelicals at a right-wing Christian conference.

Speaking in Washington after the success of three progressive candidates in New York's Democratic primary elections this week, Trump called left-wing ideology an "uncontrollable form of cancer" that will ensure America is "taken down."

"These are not social democrats. These are hardcore, godless communists," Trump said. "This is the most serious threat to our country since its existence."

At his 10th appearance at Road to Majority, an annual gathering of some 3,000 evangelicals from the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Washington, Trump attacked the "evil" and "incompetent" administration of his predecessor Joe Biden.

He made the bizarre and false claim that Biden -- a devout, churchgoing Catholic -- had jailed Christians for praying and again reprised his baseless claims that his defeat to the veteran Democrat in 2020 was the result of a "rigged" election.

Despite a career mired in legal and ethical scandals -- from alleged affairs to felony business fraud convictions and accusations that he abused his office in a bid to subvert the 2020 election -- the twice-divorced Trump remains popular with the evangelical right.

To many conservative Christians, the 80-year-old Republican leader is less a model of private virtue than a vehicle for political power.

Trump boasted of making it "official policy" that there are only two genders, touted the creation of a White House faith office and took credit for "saving Christians throughout the world" through military action in Nigeria and elsewhere.

He reprised a familiar false claim from his rallies about US elections being beset by fraud, pushed for the passage of a bill to introduce onerous new voting restrictions and railed against Republicans opposing the measure -- calling out Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski by name.

Trump accused the mainstream Democratic Party of becoming communist. He boasted that he "would be the greatest communist in history" but said it would lead to Americans living in squalor, railing against the leftists who "hate" America.

The grassroots Faith and Freedom Coalition has always treated Trump as a superstar -- even after his convictions for paying hush money to a porn star who alleged the Republican had slept with her shortly after his wife Melania Trump gave birth.

The conference was being staged in the week of the four-year anniversary of the US Supreme Court ending the nationwide right to abortion, a topic on which Trump was conspicuously silent.

The president has voiced disquiet about some of the more restrictive curbs being pushed in conservative states.

He also sparked fury among some leaders on the Christian right when he blamed harsh restrictions on abortion for Republican underperformance in the 2022 midterm election -- and he refused to commit to a federal ban during the 2024 campaign.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

LIMITED TICKETS REMAINING. TICKET SALES CLOSE JULY 1.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Do You Need the EJU to Study at University in Japan? (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Takayama Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gifu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Why Women’s Education Isn’t Driving Japan’s Birth Rate Decline

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s New Specified Residence Card

GaijinPot Blog

SHEN on Music, Identity and Finding Aloha in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

10 Japan Travel Books to Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

From Volcanoes to Sea Caves: A Tokyo Weekend Trip Through Izu

GaijinPot Blog