Police investigating explosion in Tokyo park

Police in Tokyo are looking for a man who left an explosive device that went off in a park on Friday.

According to police, at around 5:15 p.m., a witness called 110 to report that a man had left a bag in Shimizuzaka Park in Kita Ward and that shortly after he walked away, it exploded, NHK reported.

Police rushed to the park but there were no indications what caused the explosion, they said. No injuries were reported.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man who left the bag in the park.

The park is in a residential area about 700 meters northwest of JR Higashi-Jujo Station.

