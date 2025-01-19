 Japan Today
crime

SDF officer arrested on suspicion of assaulting woman in Hokkaido

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Eniwa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 21-year-old Self-Defense Forces officer on suspicion of assaulting a female university student with whom he was in a relationship. 

Police said Ryota Nosaka is accused of strangling the 21-year-old woman at her apartment in Iwamizawa at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

After the incident, the woman called 110 and reported that her boyfriend had assaulted her.

Police said Nosaka has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I hit her in the face and strangled her."

The woman was not seriously injured, police said.

