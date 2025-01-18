Three men rob couple in their house in Gunma Prefecture

Three men broke into a house in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, and robbed a couple early Saturday morning.

According to police, a 76-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife were asleep in their bedroom on the second floor when they were woken up, gagged and tied up with something like a power cord, TV Asahi reported.

The man told police the intruders, all wearing balaclavas, said "money, money" in broken Japanese. After ransacking the room, they took cash, a cell phone and other items and fled.

The man was able to free himself and call 110 at around 3:50 a.m. Neither he nor his wife were injured.

