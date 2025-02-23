 Japan Today
entertainment

Japanese anime wins 2nd prize at Berlin film festival

BERLIN

Japanese animated film "Ordinary Life" (Futsu no Seikatsu) won the runner-up jury prize in the short film category on Saturday at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

Directed by Yoriko Mizushiri, the film took the Silver Bear Jury Prize Short Film for her anime work in soft and pastel-colored tones that portrays the everyday interactions in the world of a collection of human and animal characters.

Mizushiri said in a video message that she is truly honored to receive an award for a work that she said appeals to the senses but is difficult to describe in words.

No Japanese productions made this year's feature length competition.

Among other Japanese films at the Berlinale, Satoko Yokohama's "Seaside Serendipity" (Umibe e Iku Michi), aimed at children and adolescents, received special mention in the Generations category.

The festival's top prize -- the Golden Bear for best film -- went to Norwegian film "Dreams (Sex Love)" directed by Dag Johan Haugerud.

