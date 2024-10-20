3 partially skeletonized bodies found in Tokyo house

Three partially skeletonized bodies have been found in a house in Tokyo, police said Monday.

A neighbor called police at around 4:30 pm on Sunday and said the residents of the house in Katsushika Ward had not been seen for a long time, NHK reported. When police officers checked inside the house, they found the remains of three people — one in the kitchen on the first floor, another in a bedroom and the third in a hallway on the second floor.

Police said the three bodies are likely a woman in her 70s, her son in his 40s, and the woman's younger brother in his 60s, who all lived in the house.

The house is in a residential area, approximately 500 meters south of JR Kameari Station.

© Japan Today