Hakone to introduce new lodging tax from 2028

Hakone, a famous hot spring and resort town southwest of Tokyo, said Friday it is considering introducing a new lodging tax for people staying in hotels and other accommodations, possibly from April 2028.

The Hakone resort area in Kanagawa Prefecture is looking to introduce the accommodation tax as a local discretionary tax, with revenue not earmarked for any specific purpose, a first in the country.

Visitors will be taxed 350 yen per night except for elementary school children and younger children, and students on school trips, with the aim of raising about 1.4 billion yen in annual revenue. The municipality will hold deliberations on the ordinance and consult with the internal affairs ministry.

Approximately 20 million people visit the region annually, with the town struggling to cover the costs of collecting trash and emergency services.

"The burden on locals is increasing, and we hope to create a town that positively impacts both tourism and daily lives," according to the town.

© KYODO