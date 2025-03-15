 Japan Today
national

Boy dies after falling from hotel in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA

A preschool boy died after he apparently fell from a hotel in Fukuoka City on Saturday morning.

According to police, a man staying at the business hotel in Hakata Ward called 119, saying that his child may have fallen from the the third floor of the hotel they were staying at, TV Asahi reported.

The boy was found lying on the street in front of the hotel, bleeding from a head injury. He was taken to hospital where he died about 90 minutes later.

Police said that judging from where the boy was found, it is possible that he fell from somewhere other than the room. They believe it is possible he may have fallen from a stairwell.

Police said they are questioning the father on what might have happened.

