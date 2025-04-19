Central Tokyo trains partly suspended as track-switching work begins

Train services on Tokyo's busy Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines were partially suspended Saturday as track-switching work began to construct a new line for faster access to Haneda airport, the operator said.

East Japan Railway Co expects the suspension and reduction of services outside the suspended sections on Saturday and Sunday to affect around 550,000 people and has called on passengers to use subway and other railway companies' services.

Sections between Ueno and Osaki stations on the outer loop of the Yamanote Line and between Higashi-Jujo and Shinagawa on the Keihin-Tohoku Line will be closed through midday Sunday.

Trains between Osaki and Ueno on the inner loop of the Yamanote Line will be suspended Sunday morning.

Services on the Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines will be cut by up to 60 percent on both days, according to the operator.

JR East is carrying out a platform expansion at Tamachi Station and the relocation of tracks nearby to prepare for the construction of a new line directing connecting central Tokyo areas and Haneda airport.

Of three new routes to the airport located south of central Tokyo, one from Tokyo Station and another from Shin-Kiba on the waterfront are set to open in fiscal 2031. When completed, the line connecting Shin-Kiba is expected to improve access to Tokyo Disney Resort for people arriving at Haneda.

The third line will run from Shinjuku Station.

© KYODO