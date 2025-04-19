 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Railway workers conduct track-switching work near East Japan Railway Co's Tamachi Station in Tokyo on Saturday. Image: KYODO
national

Central Tokyo trains partly suspended as track-switching work begins

0 Comments
TOKYO

Train services on Tokyo's busy Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines were partially suspended Saturday as track-switching work began to construct a new line for faster access to Haneda airport, the operator said.

East Japan Railway Co expects the suspension and reduction of services outside the suspended sections on Saturday and Sunday to affect around 550,000 people and has called on passengers to use subway and other railway companies' services.

Sections between Ueno and Osaki stations on the outer loop of the Yamanote Line and between Higashi-Jujo and Shinagawa on the Keihin-Tohoku Line will be closed through midday Sunday.

Trains between Osaki and Ueno on the inner loop of the Yamanote Line will be suspended Sunday morning.

Services on the Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines will be cut by up to 60 percent on both days, according to the operator.

JR East is carrying out a platform expansion at Tamachi Station and the relocation of tracks nearby to prepare for the construction of a new line directing connecting central Tokyo areas and Haneda airport.

Of three new routes to the airport located south of central Tokyo, one from Tokyo Station and another from Shin-Kiba on the waterfront are set to open in fiscal 2031. When completed, the line connecting Shin-Kiba is expected to improve access to Tokyo Disney Resort for people arriving at Haneda.

The third line will run from Shinjuku Station.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 12 Fashion Shopping Districts: From High-end To Retro

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog