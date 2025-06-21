 Japan Today
national

Chinese ships seen near Senkakus for record 216th straight day

NAHA

Chinese coast guard ships were spotted near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea for the 216th consecutive day, the Japan Coast Guard said Sunday, marking the longest streak since Japan placed the islets under state control in 2012.

The uninhabited islets, which China claims and calls Diaoyu, have remained a source of friction between the Asian neighbors.

The Japanese coast guard said four Chinese coast guard ships equipped with autocannons were confirmed to have sailed in the contiguous zone outside Japan's territorial waters.

The ships were warned by the Japan Coast Guard not to approach the country's territorial waters.

The Chinese vessels have been sailing in the area since Nov. 19, 2024.

Typical provocation from our tiresome, totalitarian neighbors.

Let's see the usual suspects try to dismiss it as "innocent passage," or "an inalienable part of China's territorial integrity since ancient times with Chinese characteristics and common prosperity and new productive forces in win-win cooperation."

Or whatever their masters command them to call it this week.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

