 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Fukushima nuclear power plant went into meltdown after it was hit by a massive tsunami in 2011 Image: AFP/File
national

Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week

0 Comments
TOKYO

The operator of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant said Wednesday it will start dismantling treated water tanks next week to clear space needed to store nuclear fuel debris to be extracted from the reactors.

The step is a milestone of a sort as Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) moves ahead with a decades-long project to dismantle the entire plant in northern Japan, which went into meltdown after it was hit by a catastrophic tsunami in 2011.

"The company will start dismantling welded water tanks on February 13, if the weather condition allows," a TEPCO spokesman said.

Since the accident, TEPCO has stored around 1.3 million tons of water -- a combination of groundwater, seawater and rainwater -- at the site along with water used for cooling the reactors.

The water is filtered to remove various radioactive materials, but has remained inside more than 1,000 tanks that occupy much of the plant's ground.

TEPCO has taken down other kinds of water tanks before, but scrapping welded tanks has been seen as a key to advancing the overall work on the plant as a whole.

After removing the tanks, the utility plans to build facilities to store highly dangerous molten fuel debris to be extracted from inside the reactors.

Scrapping the water tanks became possible after TEPCO began releasing the stored water from the plant into the Pacific Ocean in August 2023.

Japan has insisted that the water does not harm the environment, a position backed by UN atomic watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

But the move has met angry reactions from China, which banned imports of Japanese seafood.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Find a Job in Japan: 2025 Definitive Guide

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Unzen Akari no Hana Boro

GaijinPot Travel

What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

What Would Happen if Japan is Attacked in War?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Reading Japanese Food Labels: Kanji Cheatsheet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Long Does It Take to Apply for a Visa in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Odawara Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

10 Snow Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Blog