Heavy snow hits north, west Japan; 100 vehicles temporarily stranded

Heavy snow fell in areas of northern and western Japan facing the Sea of Japan on Friday, disrupting bullet train services and temporarily stranding about 100 vehicles following the closure of part of an expressway.

A section of the Yamagata Shinkansen Line was suspended temporarily to allow snow to be removed, while trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line ran at reduced speeds between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations and delays were experienced also on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line, the train operators said.

Part of the Hokuriku Expressway was closed from the early hours of Friday through to around noon following an accident, leaving roughly 100 vehicles stuck. A section where the Tomei and Meishin expressways merge between Aichi and Shiga prefectures was also temporarily closed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned residents in the affected areas to stay alert, as snow will continue to fall in the mountainous regions facing the Sea of Japan until Saturday.

