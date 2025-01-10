Metropolitan Police Department holds annual New Year parade in Tokyo

Members of a Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department unit guarding the prime minister's office take part in an annual New Year march by the capital's police on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police Department held its annual New Year parade in Tokyo on Friday.

About 1,650 police officers and special forces members marched at Meiji Jingu Gaien, NHK reported.

Riot police led the firearms control unit and they were followed by the special rescue team. Next came a female police special mobile unit and police dog unit. Four helicopters from the aviation unit flew in formation above.

Last year, the scale of the event was reduced because special rescue teams and others were dispatched to the Noto Peninsula which was hit by an earthquake on New Year's Day.

Large-scale security is expected in Tokyo this year for the House of Councillors elections and other events. Superintendent-General Yoshimi Ogata addressed the participants, saying, "I want you to hone your skills as security professionals and do your best in the tasks you are given."

