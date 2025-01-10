 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Screenshot of a Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department YouTube video on using the 110 emergency number Image: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department/YouTube
national

Over 9.63 mil calls made to 110 from Jan-Nov in 2024

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of 110 (emergency) calls received by police nationwide in 2024 was over 9.63 million as of the end of November, the highest number in the past 10 years, according to the National Police Agency (NPA).

In Japan, January 10 is designated as 110番の日 and is used by the NPA to call for appropriate use of the 110 number.

According to the NPA report, more than 20% of calls last year were not considered urgent. There were also cases of calls being made erroneously using the "emergency call function" of smartphones and smartwatches.

The NPA said the number of 110 calls received by police nationwide from January to November 2024 was 9,638,998, more than 335,000 more than the same period in 2023.

The breakdown of the calls was 3,023,598 for traffic accidents and violations, accounting for 31% of the total.

Additionally, there were 561,048 calls regarding the protection or rescue of missing persons, and of these, in over 3,500 cases the caller sent video or images, which in some cases helped to find the person early.

Meanwhile, calls that were not considered to be urgent, such as inquiries about traffic congestion or complaints to police stations, accounted for just over 21% of the total.

Other non-urgent calls included "I've seen a cockroach,” "I need someone to talk to,” "The water in the kettle at the convenience store is lukewarm" and "I felt sick after eating too much."

The NPA says that calling 110 for non-emergencies may hinder police response to crimes and accidents, and has once again urged people to use the police consultation hotline “#9110" for non-emergencies.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Are Self Defense Laws in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Make-Your-Own Experiences in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

OK, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo