 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Garbage bags are piled up beside a restaurant located in a Tokyo alley. Image: iStock/helivideo
national

Japan sees food waste hit record low for 3rd straight year in FY2024

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Tuesday the amount of still-edible food discarded in fiscal 2024 marked a record low for the third straight year, falling 30,000 tons from the previous year to an estimated 4.61 million tons.

"We will work to further reduce food waste by promoting donations to food banks," an official said. Such entities collect food items close to their best-before dates and distribute them to those experiencing food insecurity.

In the year through March 2025, food wasted by businesses including food makers totaled 2.37 million tons, up 60,000 tons from fiscal 2023, due to a rebound in demand for dining out after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data. The government has been collecting comparable data since fiscal 2012.

But food waste generated by households fell 90,000 tons to 2.24 million tons, reflecting how consumers are increasingly becoming conscious about wasted food.

The government aims to reduce food waste by businesses to 2.19 million tons and by households to 2.16 million tons by fiscal 2030.

Food waste caused economic losses of 3.8 trillion yen in fiscal 2024, or 31,097 yen on a per capita basis, according to the data.

According to the U.N. Environment Program's Food Waste Index report in 2024, the total food loss generated globally was about 1.05 billion tons in 2022.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Unique Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s New Specified Residence Card

GaijinPot Blog

Improve Your Japanese from Watching NHK Asadora

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kifune Myojin Shrine Kanazawa: Love and Separation Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Kamikura Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

SHEN on Music, Identity and Finding Aloha in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Why Women’s Education Isn’t Driving Japan’s Birth Rate Decline

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Takayama Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gifu

GaijinPot Travel

From Volcanoes to Sea Caves: A Tokyo Weekend Trip Through Izu

GaijinPot Blog