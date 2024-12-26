 Japan Today
national

Man hit and killed by train at subway station in Nagoya

NAGOYA

A man was hit and killed by a subway train in Nagoya on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at around 6:20 a.m. at Sakae Station on the Higashiyama Line of the Nagoya Municipal Subway in Naka Ward, TBS reported.

According to police and other sources, the man walked on the tracks for about 50 meters from the platform and was hit by a train bound for Fujigaoka Station.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene.

There were approximately 600 passengers and crew on the train, but no injuries were reported.

The Higashiyama Line was suspended between Nagoya and Hoshigaoka for about two and a half hours after the incident.

