 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. MV-22 Osprey transport aircraft are parked at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa. Image: AP file
national

U.S. Ospreys resume flights in Japan after halt over safety concerns

0 Comments
NAHA

U.S. forces said Wednesday they resumed flights of their Ospreys in Japan after temporarily grounding all their tilt-rotor aircraft worldwide due to safety concerns.

A U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson said the flight resumption for the MV-22 transport planes came "after a thorough fleet review conducted during the operational pause."

An MV-22 took off around 10:13 a.m. from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture in southern Japan and landed 15 minutes later, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry's local branch.

Earlier this week, the Marine Corps said they were implementing a 96-hour operational pause for nonessential flight operations from Friday, based on the Naval Air Systems Command's recommendation following a recent precautionary landing of a CV-22.

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force has also suspended operations of its 17 U.S.-made V-22s.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

food

Japanese Superfoods: Nukazuke

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

The History and Benefits of Baby Wearing in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

health

Undergoing Outpatient Surgery in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Onsen Day Trips in Japan

GaijinPot Blog