U.S. Ospreys resume flights in Japan after halt over safety concerns

U.S. MV-22 Osprey transport aircraft are parked at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa.

U.S. forces said Wednesday they resumed flights of their Ospreys in Japan after temporarily grounding all their tilt-rotor aircraft worldwide due to safety concerns.

A U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson said the flight resumption for the MV-22 transport planes came "after a thorough fleet review conducted during the operational pause."

An MV-22 took off around 10:13 a.m. from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture in southern Japan and landed 15 minutes later, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry's local branch.

Earlier this week, the Marine Corps said they were implementing a 96-hour operational pause for nonessential flight operations from Friday, based on the Naval Air Systems Command's recommendation following a recent precautionary landing of a CV-22.

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force has also suspended operations of its 17 U.S.-made V-22s.

© KYODO