Prince Hisahito, 2nd in line to throne, to enroll in University of Tsukuba

TOKYO

Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, will attend the University of Tsukuba from April, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The 18-year-old, who has been passionate about nature and insect research from a young age, passed the university's school admission requirements and plans to study biology at its school of life and environment sciences.

A third-year student at Tokyo's Senior High School at Otsuka, University of Tsukuba, Prince Hisahito sat for an interview and written essay test for the Ibaraki Prefecture institution affiliated with his school in late November.

The prince decided on his academic path after consulting with his parents, Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, a source close to them said.

He has been studying dragonflies since his elementary school days. In 2023, he published a paper with researchers titled, "Odonata Fauna of Akasaka Imperial Gardens, Tokyo: Diversity Sustained by Continuous Maintenance."

Prince Hisahito is the only heir of his generation in the Japanese imperial family as the Imperial House Law states that only males with male lineal descent from emperors can ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne. The other heirs are his father and the emperor's uncle Prince Hitachi.

