 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Stephen Wade
picture of the day

Ohtani home run ball

0 Comments

Sota Fujimori, a 10-year-old boy who caught the home run ball hit by the Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani, shows the ball to the media during an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game between the Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Sota is from Saitama, located just north of greater Tokyo. He looked awestruck but delighted.

His parents asked not to take a photograph of their son's face, and they were reluctant to give many more details. But photos of the ball were OK.

Sota told reporters he is also an outfielder and in the fourth grade.

“I was really surprised,” he said. “I couldn't believe it. I'm going to keep it as the family treasure.”

© AP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel

How Do I Send Mail From Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

GaijinPot Blog

10 Budget Friendly Ways to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kibitsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If I Die in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Babysitting Services in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog