Ohtani home run ball

Sota Fujimori, a 10-year-old boy who caught the home run ball hit by the Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani, shows the ball to the media during an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game between the Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Sota is from Saitama, located just north of greater Tokyo. He looked awestruck but delighted.

His parents asked not to take a photograph of their son's face, and they were reluctant to give many more details. But photos of the ball were OK.

Sota told reporters he is also an outfielder and in the fourth grade.

“I was really surprised,” he said. “I couldn't believe it. I'm going to keep it as the family treasure.”

© AP