Japan This Week Podcast | Jan. 17, 2025: Ramen shop closures, Coming-of-Age Day, suicide leapers, Ghosn accomplice speaks out & 110 misuse

By Jeff W. Richards
Welcome to a brand-new season of Japan This Week! Join host Jeff Richards for your weekly Friday roundup of the biggest and quirkiest stories from Japan Today for the week of Jan. 17, 2025.

This episode focuses on the rise in closings of beloved ramen shops to Coming-of-Age Day celebrations across the country. Plus, an increasing number of suicides that injure or kill innocent bystanders, a former Green Beret speaks out about Japan's penal system and opens up about helping Carlos Ghosn escape and the growing misuse of Japan's emergency number "110" — this episode covers the biggest headlines you need to know.

Timestamps:

(1:17 - 4:57) BUSINESS: Record number of Japan ramen eateries went bankrupt in 2024

  • A record number of ramen shops have shut down in 2024 due to soaring costs for ingredients and utilities. What’s next for Japan's favorite comfort food?

(5:00 - 9:03) NATIONAL: Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies held across Japan

  • Young adults across Japan don colorful kimono and celebrate a milestone with traditional and fun events.

(9:06 - 11:21) NATIONAL: Teenager falls from building in Tokyo, killing himself, injuring passerby

  • A tragic suicide leap in Shibuya results in the death of a teenager and injuries to a pedestrian.

(11:24 - 14:18) CRIME: Ghosn accomplice calls for inmates to be treated humanely in Japan

  • Former U.S. Green Beret Michael Taylor speaks out about the harsh conditions he endured in Japanese prison after helping Carlos Ghosn escape.

(14:21 - 17:18) NATIONAL: Over 9.63 mil calls made to 110 from Jan-Nov in 2024

  • Over 9 million non-emergency calls were made to Japan’s 110 emergency number in 2024, highlighting a growing misuse of the system.

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

