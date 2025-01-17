Japan This Week Podcast | Jan. 17, 2025: Ramen shop closures, Coming-of-Age Day, suicide leapers, Ghosn accomplice speaks out & 110 misuse

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to a brand-new season of Japan This Week! Join host Jeff Richards for your weekly Friday roundup of the biggest and quirkiest stories from Japan Today for the week of Jan. 17, 2025.

This episode focuses on the rise in closings of beloved ramen shops to Coming-of-Age Day celebrations across the country. Plus, an increasing number of suicides that injure or kill innocent bystanders, a former Green Beret speaks out about Japan's penal system and opens up about helping Carlos Ghosn escape and the growing misuse of Japan's emergency number "110" — this episode covers the biggest headlines you need to know.

Timestamps:

A record number of ramen shops have shut down in 2024 due to soaring costs for ingredients and utilities. What’s next for Japan's favorite comfort food?

Young adults across Japan don colorful kimono and celebrate a milestone with traditional and fun events.

A tragic suicide leap in Shibuya results in the death of a teenager and injuries to a pedestrian.

Former U.S. Green Beret Michael Taylor speaks out about the harsh conditions he endured in Japanese prison after helping Carlos Ghosn escape.

Over 9 million non-emergency calls were made to Japan’s 110 emergency number in 2024, highlighting a growing misuse of the system.

Related Content

Japan Today Spotlight: How Donald Trump’s re-election might affect Japan

Subscribe to Japan This Week

Follow us on social media

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

© Japan Today