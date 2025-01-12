Teenager falls to his death from building in Tokyo, killing himself, injuring passerby

A teenage boy fell or jumped from the 10th floor of a building in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on Saturday, killing himself and injuring a passerby below.

According to police, a witness called 110 at around 9 p.m. and said that someone had fallen from the Parco building near Shibuya Station, NTV reported.

Police said it appeared that the teenager jumped from the outdoor terrace on the 10th floor of Parco. A man in his 50s walking with his wife below suffered head injuries after the teenager’s foot hit him.

The man and the teenager were taken to hospital. The teenager, who is believed to be around 17 or 18, was confirmed dead on arrival, while the man’s injury is not life-threatening, police said.

