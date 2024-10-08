Ex-PM Aso calls Taiwan important 'country' for Japan

Former Prime Minister Taro Aso is seen in the lower house of the Diet in Tokyo on Oct 4.

Former Prime Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday described Taiwan as an important "country" for Japan, possibly triggering strong backlash from China, which considers the self-ruled democratic island part of its territory.

Aso's remarks were made during a ceremony in Tokyo related to Taiwan. Communist-led Beijing and Taipei have been governed separately since they split due to a civil war in 1949. Aso now serves as supreme adviser to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

At the event to mark a major public holiday on the island, Aso, a former vice president of the LDP, said Taiwan is a "country close to Japan," and emphasized the significance of maintaining friendly relations despite the lack of diplomatic ties.

In January, Aso, known as a conservative lawmaker, also said an emergency surrounding Taiwan would be "undoubtedly a crisis for Japan's existence," as tensions have been escalating between the island and the mainland.

Japan cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and established them with Beijing in 1972, but Tokyo and Taipei have boosted private-sector-led economic relations and people-to-people exchanges in a wide array areas, ranging from education, art and sports to health care.

