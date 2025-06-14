 Japan Today
politics

Half of women in local assemblies have been harassed: study

TOKYO

More than half of women in local assemblies across Japan have either experienced harassment themselves or had family members who did, a recent government study found, highlighting how male-dominated political circles can make women more vulnerable.

A Cabinet Office survey released June 6 found that 53.8 percent of assemblywomen reported experiencing harassment, ranging from humiliation to physical encounters, more than twice the 23.6 percent of assemblymen who said the same.

While the share of assemblywomen has been rising, they made up just 14.6 percent of prefectural assemblies and 19.5 percent of city councils, with 21.2 percent of town and village assemblies having no female members as of December 2024, according to the Cabinet Office.

In a multiple-response question asking assemblywomen to identify their harassers, 65.7 percent selected "other candidates, their supporters, or fellow assembly members," followed by 64.0 percent who cited "voters," according to the study.

Of the types of harassment experienced, "degrading attitudes or remarks stemming from unconscious gender bias," "physical encounters or stalking, including touching and hugging," and "sexual comments" were reported at higher rates by women than men.

Unconscious bias, including traditional gender expectations like "women should take care of chores and children," is cited as a barrier to greater female participation in politics.

The survey, conducted from November to December last year, targeted local assembly members nationwide, receiving responses from 3,859 men, 1,213 women, and three who did not cite their gender.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

