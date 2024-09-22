 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, EU plan to set up security dialogue amid concerns over China

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan and the European Union plan to establish director general-level dialogue on security and defense issues, a diplomatic source said Saturday, aiming to further strengthen collaboration amid China's growing military assertiveness.

The envisaged framework is part of a draft security and defense partnership agreement between Japan and the EU, which is currently under negotiation and aims to be finalized by the end of the year, according to the source.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel might mention progress in the negotiations at their planned meeting later this month in the United States, the source said.

Promoting joint drills between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the European Union Naval Force, beefing up maritime security cooperation and facilitating information exchanges regarding the defense sector are also likely to be described in the draft document.

Having launched its first Indo-Pacific strategy in 2021, the EU, whose members include countries with overseas territories in the Pacific and Indian Ocean, has been deepening its involvement in the region, where Beijing has been strengthening its military capabilities.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine since 2022 in mind, Japan and the EU agreed at their summit in Brussels in July 2023 to further strengthen their partnership, recognizing that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is "closely interlinked."

Kishida, scheduled to resign as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sept. 30, is on a three-day trip to the United States through Monday. Japan's next prime minister is expected to be elected by parliament on Oct. 1.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Checklist For Quitting Your Job In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog