 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, center, poses with Major League Baseball team Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter, left, and pitcher pitcher Roki Sasaki at the start of their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday. Image: Franck Robichon/Pool via AP
politics

Ishiba meets Dodgers' new pitcher Sasaki, gets autographed cap

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met Friday with the Los Angeles Dodgers' new pitcher Roki Sasaki and received a team cap with Sasaki's autograph, saying he is happy that Major League Baseball's 2025 season will start in Japan.

During the meeting at the prime minister's office, also attended by Dodgers' owner and chairman Mark Walter, Ishiba offered his sympathy to those affected by wildfires in Iwate, Sasaki's home prefecture in northeastern Japan, and in the Los Angeles region.

"I'm truly happy that the Dodgers are opening the season in Japan," said Ishiba. He continued to wear the cap received from Sasaki, who is scheduled to make his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 in Tokyo next week.

"There may be only a little that I can do but I want to contribute to the team," Sasaki told reporters after meeting with Ishiba.

A massive wildfire in the city of Ofunato in Iwate, where Sasaki attended high school, took nearly two weeks to contain, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. It came shortly before the 14th anniversary of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami that devastated a wide area of the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan, including Ofunato.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yochien: How to Survive the First Year of Kindergarten in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hibikinada Ryokuchi Green Park

GaijinPot Travel

Kitaasaba Nissai Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2025–2026 Tournament Guide & Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Organic Food in Japan: 10 Tips For Buying It

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Safe is Tokyo for Women & Families?

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find CPR Training in Japan: English & Japanese Course Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Visiting A Japanese Hair Salon: Useful Phrases

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Schools in Japan for English-Speaking Students

GaijinPot Blog

5 Quiet Cherry Blossom Spots in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog